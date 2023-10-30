Kody Brown accuses Janelle of ‘pestering’ him to pay off Coyote Pass but says she’s ‘not really helping’

Kody and Janelle Brown’s version of events about their property at Coyote Pass don’t align.

During separate solo confessionals, the Sister Wives stars and former spouses shared their current plans for their plots of land.

An avid gardener, Janelle admitted that one day, she would love to put some greenhouses on her property and “run more of a small scale operation.”

“I would love to be engaged full time in the growing of plants,” Janelle confessed.

However, there’s one major roadblock preventing her from making that dream come true — Coyote Pass has to be paid off first.

According to Janelle, Kody has been keeping her out of the loop concerning the finances involved with Coyote Pass.

“I mean, at this point I’ll be really happy if we can even freaking pay off the property because I’m just getting crickets or I’m getting the run around when I still ask about it,” Janelle shared.

But Kody was adamant that Coyote Pass won’t be a debt they’ll be paying forever, and told TLC’s cameras, “We’re going to get the property paid off.”

Kody also accused Janelle of annoying him with questions about it quite often, although she hasn’t been doing anything to help matters.

Kody Brown says Janelle ‘pesters’ him ‘all the time’ about paying off Coyote Pass

“I mean, Janelle sits and pesters me about it all the time. She’s asking, asking, asking, pestering, but not really helping,” Kody dished.

As Janelle explained, at the time of filming, the Browns had one year to pay off their loan on the property.

Without mentioning Janelle in his future plans, Kody also added that he and his favorite wife, Robyn, still plan to build on their plot at Coyote Pass.

Janelle admitted that at this point, anything is possible. She also divulged that she no longer recognizes Kody and Robyn, as far as their priorities and thought processes are concerned.

Off-camera, Sister Wives fans know that Janelle has spent more time on her property than anyone else in the family.

An aerial shot of the plots at Coyote Pass before Christine sold her property. Pic credit: TLC Australia

The 54-year-old mom of six even lived on her plot in her RV temporarily. Once winter hit in Flagstaff, however, she moved into an apartment in town.

Kody wasn’t supportive of Janelle living in a fifth wheel, mostly because it made his life uncomfortable.

What have the Sister Wives stars done with their property at Coyote Pass since the family has broken up?

We also know that Kody’s ex-wife, Christine Brown, washed her hands of her plot of land in Flagstaff.

The Sister Wives fan favorite sold her property at Coyote Pass to Kody and Robyn for just $10 in July 2022.

Kody purchased the parcels of land at Coyote Pass in 2018 while still married to Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

The plural spouses paid $820,000 for the land and divided it into five plots — one for each of Kody’s four wives at the time, and one for himself.

Dividing the lots became a topic of contention among Kody’s wives, as did his desire to build a home for himself smack dab in the middle of his wives’ homes.

Now that the family is broken up — with Christine, Janelle, and Meri out of the picture — it remains to be seen what Kody and Robyn, Janelle, and Meri will choose to do with their pieces of property.

But we did learn that Janelle isn’t happy with herself for pouring so much money into her property.

After Janelle left Kody this season on Sister Wives, she admitted, “Any kind of savings, money, anything is tied up in this property. I am a smart woman, and I have done this very dumb thing.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.