Janelle Brown moves belongings from Flagstaff in ‘final haul’ amid Coyote Pass redivision

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Janelle Brown.

The Sister Wives star has officially cut all ties with Flagstaff, Arizona, where her ex-husband, Kody Brown, resides with his last remaining wife.

After giving Kody the boot, Janelle relocated to North Carolina.

Janelle left behind not only her ex-husband and former sister wife, Robyn Brown, but also the memories of her late son, Garrison, who took his own life in his Flagstaff home in March 2024.

The 55-year-old lives in the Tar Heel State with her daughter, Madison, Madison’s husband, Caleb, and their four children, Axel, Evie, Joey, and Emilia.

Amid her busy life — which includes operating her new business venture, Taeda Farms, building a home on recently purchased land, and enjoying her grandbabies — Janelle took a moment to close her chapter in Flagstaff.

Janelle is all smiles as she moves the last of her belongings out of Flagstaff

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Janelle Brown shared some snaps of herself and some friends as they moved the last of her belongings out of storage in Coconino County, Arizona.

In the first pic, Janelle was sandwiched by her two friends, Angela and Kristina.

Kristina posted the picture to her Story, which Janelle then shared to her own, captioning it, “Sad to see you leave with the last of your things in Flag, but we are so proud and happy for you Janelle!!”

The second photo featured Janelle and her buddies, this time captioned, “Final haul!”

Janelle gets rid of her ‘one last’ storage unit

On Sunday, Janelle posted a Reel to her Instagram feed set to the tune Takin’ Care Of Business by Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Janelle uploaded footage from her last haul in Flagstaff and explained what she was unloading.

“I have had one last storage unit in Flagstaff. It was a lot of the little things that didn’t fit in boxes or were last minute evacuees 😂 from the apartment that just didn’t fit into the UHaul,” Janelle wrote.

She continued, “I was waiting for a window of time and weather to bring this last load. With the family wedding in SLC last week, and needing to pick up a few things from Hunter’s place in Vegas this past week was the week 😀.”

As Janelle shared, she is a busy mom on the go. After unloading everything from her Flagstaff storage unit on Sunday night, she was off to Amarillo.

Coyote Pass gets re-divided, making Janelle and Meri equal owners

Janelle’s posts come on the heels of some big news concerning the Browns’ land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona.

After Janelle and Meri threatened to lawyer up, as seen in a preview for Sister Wives Season 19 Part 2, Kody seemed to agree to abide by their wishes.

As The Sun recently reported, Kody Brown transferred two plots of land, dividing it equally among himself, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri.

“Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, Husband and Wife, as Community Property with Right of Survivorship, as to an undivided 50% interest,” read the court documents (dated March 26, 2024) of the two parcels.

“Janelle Brown, an Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest and Meri Caroline Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest the following real properties,” it continued.

Kody and Janelle are listed as the grantors on the third parcel and transferred the land in Janelle and Meri’s names for $10.

“Janelle Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 50% interest and Meri Caroline Brown, An Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 50% interest,” reads another part.

The fourth and final parcel remains in Kody and Robyn’s name.

Christine was not included in the transfer since she sold her portion to Kody and Robyn for $10 in 2022.

Kody’s Coyote Pass vision never came to fruition

The Brown family purchased Coyote Pass in 2018 for $820,000 after Kody decided to move himself, his four wives, and their 18 children from Las Vegas to Flagstaff.

Kody’s dream was for each of his wives to build a home on their respective plots of land where they could retire together as a family, with each wife getting her own home, much like their setup in Las Vegas.

However, the family unraveled before he could make his dream a reality, and now, he and Robyn are the only spouses remaining in their once-plural marriage.

Janelle has since moved to North Carolina, Meri has moved back to her family heirloom in Parowan, Utah, and Christine relocated to Utah, where she lives with her husband, David Woolley.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.