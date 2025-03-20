Sister Wives Season 19 Part B returns with 5 new episodes and 4 Tell Alls: All the details

Sister Wives fans hold tight: plenty more Brown family content is coming this spring.

On the heels of the series’ Season 19 hiatus, the long-running reality TV show returns next month.

This time, TLC will air five new episodes and four exclusive one-on-one interviews with the cast.

After much speculation about a return date, Monsters and Critics can exclusively confirm that Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, April 20, in its regularly scheduled time slot.

During the five new episodes, the Browns continue to navigate changing relationships, new living situations, and some heartfelt moments.

A new trailer shared by TLC on YouTube teases some of the drama to come this spring.

Meri Brown threatens to lawyer up

Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley, will face her struggles with her polygamous past.

During another clip, Christine cryptically admits, “We were all abandoned.”

Janelle Brown will adjust to life in North Carolina with her daughter, Madison, as they plan their futures together.

Janelle puts her foot down when it comes to Coyote Pass. During a confessional, she declares, “As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can’t fully move on.”

During a conversation on the property in Flagstaff, Meri tells Janelle, “I’m so mad. I’m gonna have to get some lawyers involved.”

Meri will also open up about her and Robyn’s strained relationship since she left the family.

Robyn confesses that she’s “always had Meri’s back even when people were plotting against her, ignoring her,” while Meri implies that Robyn “ghosts” her.

The family celebrates as Robyn and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aurora, gets baptized.

The Browns will honor Garrison

As the season comes to a close, the Browns will face unimaginable loss when they learn of Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison’s untimely passing.

The Browns will commemorate Garrison’s life this season by sharing their special memories of him and the things he held near and dear to his heart.

Sister Wives Season 19’s Tell All features four one-on-one episodes

Despite backlash from past seasons, the one-on-one Tell All will be conducted again this season by return host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan.

In one of his clips with Suki, Kody loses his cool when he complains of being “guilted” for loving Robyn.

The moment intensifies when Suki asks Kody if he’d live plural marriage ever again.

“Listen, Suki, I wanna shut you down now,” Kody warns.

With only four one-on-one interviews and five spouses and exes involved, Kody and Robyn will likely appear together. If that’s not the case, one of the adults will skip out.

Interestingly, Kody, Robyn, and Christine are featured in solo interviews in the trailer, but Janelle and Meri are not.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.