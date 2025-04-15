Kody Brown ‘will be seething’ as Meri Brown prepares to spill behind-the-scenes Tell All tea

Meri Brown is getting candid about former Tell Alls, and Sister Wives fans think Kody Brown is going to flip his lid.

Meri is about to make a national television appearance that will have Sister Wives fans glued to their seats.

The TLC star is scheduled to appear on a weekday talk show this week, where she’ll participate in a solo Tell All of sorts on her own terms.

The 52-year-old announced her upcoming April 16 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in an Instagram post dated April 15.

Meri uploaded her professional headshot from The Tamron Hall Show in the post, captioning it, “It’s been a hot minute since I sat down and had a good chat with Tamron Hall, and I couldn’t be more excited to do it again!”

“So many things have changed since we spoke last…. perspective shifts, family dynamics….” Meri continued.

“This is going to be a good conversation!” Meri added, reminding her fans and followers to tune in Wednesday to catch her episode.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Meri shared a sneak peek of her segment.

Meri will reveal ‘what really went down behind the scenes’ at former Sister Wives Tell Alls

In the clip, Meri sat down for a chat with Tamron, who served as the Tell All host for Sister Wives in the early seasons.

The preview’s caption read, “After 32 years of marriage, Meri opens up about leaving Kody Brown.”

“Plus, she’s finally revealing what really went down behind the scenes of those reunion specials that Tamron used to host,” the caption continued.

The posts caught Meri’s Instagram followers’ attention, and they headed straight to the comments section to announce how much they were looking forward to watching her episode air.

Kody ‘will be seething’ as Meri sits down with Tamron Hall

“An exciting blast from the past with the OG Tell All Host,” wrote one Instagram user. “Looking forward to this chat.”

Other Sister Wives viewers remarked they “Can’t wait!” and let Meri know they’d set their TVs to record the episode.

Meri’s fans expressed excitement about seeing her solo appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

A third commenter encouraged others to “appreciate the lore” of Tamron Hall as the “best” Sister Wives Tell All host.

“This is a big deal,” they added. “Kody will be seething.”

Will Meri bash Kody and polygamy?

Given her past propensity to defend Kody and stick by his side at all costs, it will be interesting to see just how much tea Meri spills.

Now that Meri is officially single — with her spiritual marriage “release” granted by the church and no legally binding marriage tying her to Kody any longer — she is free to speak openly about her past plural marriage.

But will she bash her ex-husband? Will she take aim at her former sister wives, given their broken relationships, too? Or will she take the high road and remain civil?

That remains to be seen, but she speaks highly of the Brown family in her preview clip—or the children, at least.

As seen in the Reel, Tamron gets teary-eyed as she recalls watching the Browns’ kids grow up over the years, admitting they began to feel like family to her.

“You know what? Our kids are amazing,” Meri responds. “They are such good kids, and that’s probably the best thing that came out of us, I think.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.