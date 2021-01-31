Jinger Duggar back to doing ads on her Instagram stories

Jinger Duggar is back to running ads on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar has been pretty quiet on her Instagram page lately, but her Instagram stories seem to be filled with ads once again.

She attempted to try her hand with advertising for different companies, but that backfired in a big way back at the end of 2019. Jinger partnered with a bakery in Los Angeles and even had her own donut, but once Fonuts got backlash for using the reality TV star, they pulled the partnership.

Every once in a while, the Counting On star has partnered with a smaller, lesser-known company, but for the most part, she has been working on building her own brand with the Hope We Hold podcast and Hope & Stead merchandise line.

Jinger Duggar advertises on Instagram

Over the weekend, Jinger Duggar popped up in her Instagram stories pushing a new product. She had several shots of herself promoting the item, with a discount code available if you purchased said product.

There has been a lot of chatter about how Jinger looks “washed up” in recent photos. Since welcoming her second daughter, Evy Jo, back in November, the reality TV star hasn’t been herself.

Even in the shots from her Instagram ad, Jinger Duggar isn’t looking her best. While she does have two young daughters, the difference in her appearance prior to welcoming Evy Jo is startling. In fact, followers have been wondering why she hasn’t been showing off her baby girl like she did when Felicity was a new baby.

What has Jinger Duggar been doing?

Aside from going back to the Instagram story ads, it looks like Jinger Duggar has been busy with home life.

There have been rumblings that she is looking for a nanny to help with the girls. It is clear she isn’t on the same path as her mom, Michelle Duggar, with the number of children she and Jeremy Vuolo will welcome. If she needs help now, it isn’t likely she will have a house full of children.

Both Jinger and Jeremy, and their kids took some time away in the mountains following the holidays. They shared photos of themselves in the snow, and that is when the last photo of Evy Jo was shared.

Things have been quiet for the most part, but with an upcoming wedding in the family and another baby for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar on the way, it is about to get busy. Jinger and Jeremy will have a lot going on in the coming months, which will hopefully include a visit back home to Arkansas.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.