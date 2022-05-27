Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo throw shade at Josh Duggar without saying a word

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo said a lot without saying a word. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have yet to release a formal statement about Josh Duggar’s sentencing that occurred earlier this week.

The couple released one following his conviction in December 2021 but remain silent today.

However, a new photo shared by Jeremy shows that the couple can be shady when the need arises. He and Jinger let followers know where they stand without saying a word.

Jeremy Vuolo’s shirt says it all

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a selfie with his wife, Jinger Duggar.

Recently, it was confirmed that they aren’t on the best of terms with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar based on their life choices. Jinger’s parents called them out for her wardrobe and on the topic of modesty.

His caption on the selfie reads, “Hey Siri, play ‘The Luckiest'”

That’s not what got followers’ attention, though. It was the shirt that Jeremy was wearing, which read, “SAVE THE CHILDREN.”

Followers react to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shade

Immediately, followers began pointing out Jeremy’s shirt in the comments.

One wrote, “Beautiful couple. 💜 Jeremy, your shirt speaks volumes. 💕”

Another said, “Save the Children. 🙌❤️”

And one more chimed in with, “The shirt 😍😍😍”

Amy Duggar King also liked the post. She has been very vocal about Josh Duggar’s wrongdoings and spoke out about the sentence he received shortly after it was handed down.

Jason Duggar spoke out about Josh’s sentence, and Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar released a joint statement on their thoughts about it.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

The couple is living their best lives in California. They moved in 2019 and never looked back.

Since moving, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have attended family weddings, but they haven’t spent the holidays with the Duggars at the big house. They spent the last holiday season with Jeremy’s family.

It was recently revealed that the couple would not have as many children as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have, as they don’t hold the same beliefs.

What happens next for the family remains unclear, but Jeremy did not finish seminary school. They seem to enjoy life on the West Coast and often share their adventures with their followers. Jinger and Jeremy have forged their own path in life, and it seems they aren’t afraid to shake things up a bit when needed.