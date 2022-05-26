Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard release statement, ‘we continue to love Josh and his family’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard release a statement on Josh Duggar’s sentencing. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard released a statement about Josh Duggar’s sentence.

It has been a long time coming for the former Counting On stars, who have been vocal about their desire for justice.

Derick sat through the entire trial last fall, hearing all of the details of the testimony, which were graphic. Jill did not attend the daily hearings but showed up for the verdict reading with her husband.

What did Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard say about Josh Duggar’s sentence?

Ahead of Josh Duggar’s sentencing, Derick Dillard tweeted quotes from the Bible. He has been very outspoken about the misdeeds being done and has been open about the strained relationship between Jill Duggar and her family.

Derick and Jill released this statement earlier, with it reading, in part, “We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over. The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity. Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior.”

They concluded with, “We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can.”

Neither Derick nor Jill were at the sentencing hearing yesterday. Anna Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jason Duggar, and James Duggar were the only family members present to hear what the judge decided and the other parts of the hearing, including victim impact statements and character letters.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard had big life changes

As the couple has navigated this very public trial and sentencing, Jill Duggar has been going through her fourth pregnancy. This will be the third child for her and Derick Dillard after they experienced a miscarriage in 2021.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

They just sold their house as Derick began a new job and will be working as a lawyer in Arkansas. He was sworn in recently, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar even congratulated him on the big moment.

While this has taken a toll on Jill and Derick, they appear to be moving on with their life positively and healthily. Their baby boy is due in July, and they are moving forward with a new chapter in life.