Jim Bob Duggar leaves Josh Duggar’s sentencing alone, proves bigger family rift coming?

Jim Bob Duggar left court all alone. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob Duggar appeared stoic after leaving the courthouse following Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

The Duggar patriarch supported his son through his trial last year and showed up dressed in a suit and tie to hear what the judge had to say.

He arrived alone and left alone, avoiding all questions about his reaction to the sentence Josh received.

Jim Bob Duggar leaves alone

Ahead of Josh Duggar’s sentencing, Jim Bob Duggar arrived alone. He was the second family member spotted as Anna Duggar walked in with Josh’s legal counsel.

Later, Joy-Anna Duggar was spotted walking in with her brother, Jason Duggar. At some point, James Duggar also joined them.

Michelle Duggar did write a letter of character to the judge on behalf of Josh, but she wasn’t present in court for his sentencing.

Following the sentencing, cameras caught Jim Bob leaving alone. He didn’t have a car waiting to whisk him away. As soon as reporters spotted him, Jim Bob walked at a steady pace and ignored all of the questions that were being thrown at him.

Despite Anna Duggar being present and three of his other children in the courtroom, Jim Bob Duggar didn’t have a single soul walking out with him.

What’s next for Josh Duggar?

Josh Duggar will remain in custody as they await the news of which federal prison he will be sent to, following the judge’s recommendations.

He was sentenced to serve 151 months behind bars in either a federal prison in Texas or Arkansas. The time comes out to roughly 12.5 years, which means all of his children will be older, with Madyson almost 13 at the time of his release.

As the rest of the week plays out, more information about what Josh can expect will be available. There are plenty of questions about what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will do to support their son, what will happen with Anna Duggar and her children, and much more.

One of the biggest questions followers have now is about the situation between Anna and Jim Bob. There were rumors of a contentious relationship between the two following Josh’s arrest and trial, but now, he won’t be coming home for at least a decade.

The way Jim Bob Duggar left the courthouse may foreshadow what’s to come to the patriarch as the family continues to splinter further following the sentencing of his eldest son, Josh Duggar.