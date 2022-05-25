Derick Dillard tweets Bible verse ahead of Josh Duggar’s sentencing

Derick Dillard speaks out ahead of Josh’s sentencing. Pic credit: @derickdillard/Instagram

Derick Dillard is joining Amy Duggar King in speaking out ahead of Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

The brother-in-law of Josh, who married Jill Duggar just months before the 2015 molestation scandal erupted, used the Bible to get his point across.

The former Counting On star attended every day of Josh’s trial in 2021, and heard every bit of testimony given. Both he and Jill also attended the verdict reading.

What did Derick Dillard have to say?

The newly sworn-in Arkansas lawyer took to social media to have his say ahead of today’s sentencing.

Derick Dillard tweeted, “(1/2) ‘…For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good….'”

He continued, “(2/2) ‘But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.’ (Romans 13:3,4)”

Derick Dillard joins Amy Duggar King in speaking out

Amy Duggar King has been speaking out against Josh Duggar and his actions since his arrest in 2021. She did some talking ahead of his trial, but as his sentencing approached, she became more vocal.

She released a letter she wrote to the judge but didn’t send. She called her family members “reckless” for giving Josh character letters and excluding the victims of his crimes.

Derick Dillard attended the trial daily. He listened to the graphic testimony about what happened to his wife and sisters-in-law. Following the verdict, he and Jill released a statement about it.

It didn’t appear that Derick was in court today, as he recently began a new job as an attorney. He passed the bar in February and was newly sworn in. He and Jill sold their house to move closer to his job as they prepare to welcome their third child in a few months.

Derick and Jill began speaking out about what was happening in the family before Josh’s latest indiscretions. They revealed that they were shunned from the big house, weren’t paid for their time on Counting On, and more.

Amy Duggar King and Derick Dillard have been outspoken about the interworkings of the Duggar family and haven’t backed down.