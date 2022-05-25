Amy Duggar King reads letter she wrote to Judge Brooks but never sent about Josh Duggar

Amy Duggar King read the letter she intended to send to the judge sentencing Josh Duggar. Pic credit: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy Duggar King took to social media to read the letter she wrote to Judge Brooks ahead of Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

The Duggar cousin has been outspoken about the reality of what is happening in the family, and the effort family members have put forth to protect Josh amid his crimes.

She most recently revealed that it “infuriates” her, but that doesn’t come close to what came out in the unsent letter.

What did Amy Duggar King write in her letter?

Since the character letters written on behalf of Josh Duggar have been made public, Amy Duggar King has spoken out against what Anna ad Michelle Duggar wrote.

In her own words, Amy read her letter aloud and shared the video on TikTok.

She advocated for the victims and their families, revealing that even the max sentence would not be enough. Amy’s emotion was apparent throughout the letter, with some parts bringing more emotion than others.

Amy revealed that she wasn’t writing for leniency as her other family members have. This wasn’t that kind of letter from her. She went on to call them “reckless” for their letters. It was also noted that in the letters written on behalf of Josh, not one mentioned the victims.

She said, “My cousin and his supporters would like you to believe that this is a victimless crime, but it is not.”

Amy Duggar King has made it clear she doesn’t stand with Josh Duggar

While growing up within the Duggar family as their cousin, Amy Duggar King had no idea what was happening behind closed doors. She and her mother, Deanna Duggar, were unaware that Josh molested several of his sisters in the early 2000s. They were only made aware when the police report was made public in 2015.

She has continued to speak out since his arrest in April 2021, and despite not attending the trial, Amy has shared quite a lot. She and her mom both have shared things about justice being served. What that will look like to Judge Brooks remains unclear.

Both Amy and Deanna have distanced from the family, and even when Grandma Mary Duggar died in 2019, they remained in the background as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used the event for a storyline on Counting On.

Amy Duggar King isn’t blindly following the family, and she is using her platform to show compassion and empathy for those harmed by her cousin’s actions, even when it gets her plenty of backlash.