Amy Duggar King speaks out ahead of Josh Duggar sentencing, says it ‘infuriates me’

Amy Duggar King has been vocal about her disgust with her family since Josh Duggar was arrested in April 2021.

Since then, she has spoken out, carefully using memes and words to not violate her NDA.

As Josh’s sentencing date drew near and letters of support for him written to the judge were made public, Amy has amped up her commentary.

The Duggar cousin attempted to reach Anna Duggar through social media, calling her out for supporting her husband.

Amy Duggar King tweets about Anna and Michelle Duggar’s denial

On Twitter, Amy Duggar King voiced her frustration about Anna Duggar and Michelle Duggar and their letters to the judge on behalf of Josh Duggar.

She wrote, “Anna and my Aunt’s denial is hurting ALL children. Every victim that has ever been hurt. Every little voice that can’t speak for themselves… and as a mother, this INFURIATES ME.”

She then tweeted a little while later a gif with a gavel being hit.

One more day. pic.twitter.com/T8wpeeyurc
May 24, 2022

Amy Duggar King walked away after first Josh Duggar scandal

Amy Duggar King has been separated from the family for years. She has been open about how she learned about Josh Duggar’s 2015 scandal, and it was just like the rest of the world. Amy and her mom, Deanna, were not told the truth about the situation when it happened.

Since then, she has been helping Jill Duggar navigate life away from the family as Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, walked away from Counting On and distanced themselves from the Duggars. The cousins spent a lot of time together, but their lives have been recently busy.

There has been a lot said by Amy Duggar King, but she has to watch what she says as she is bound by an NDA. When that expires remains unclear, but there is hope that she will write a book one day.

As Josh Duggar gets sentenced, it is expected that Amy will likely speak out about the situation. She was very vocal leading up to the trial, but she did not attend any days of the testimony. It’s unclear whether she plans to attend the sentencing hearing, but it’s unlikely.

Amy Duggar King likely won’t stop speaking out, as long as it’s within the lines she has been given. She has been very clear that she is upset and disgusted by what Josh Duggar did and is infuriated by the letters Michelle and Anna Duggar wrote to the judge.