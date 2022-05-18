Amy Duggar King tries to reach Anna Duggar through social media

Amy Duggar King wrote an open letter to Anna Duggar. Pic credit: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy Duggar King is trying to reach Anna Duggar.

The Duggar cousin shared some TikToks that called out the Duggar wife for allowing an “abuser” around her children, but now, she is taking a softer approach.

With a little over a week left until Josh Duggar’s sentencing, Amy is trying to reach Anna and show her that there are other ways to live life and that she isn’t stuck.

Amy Duggar King writes an emotional post to Anna Duggar

It’s no secret that Amy Duggar King feels for Anna Duggar. She likely isn’t the only family member who does either.

Recently, Anna’s letter of support for Josh Duggar was sent to the judge before sentencing was made public. Amy read it, which prompted her to speak out.

On Instagram, the Duggar cousin wrote, “Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

She continued, “You’ve been taught since you were a child that marriage is forever and you prayed for God to send you a partner. You’ve constructed a life and a family with him. You didn’t choose any of this, and your kids certainly didn’t either. I’m not coming after you with some sort of tough love thing. This is what’s simply on my heart and I can’t help but to express it.”

Amy also talked about the letter Anna’s father wrote supporting Josh, saying, “I cried as I read the letter your own father wrote in support of your husband this week. It’s no wonder you’re struggling to know what to do to protect your own kids… you’ve obviously never had an example there. That’s awful and I’m so sorry for that.”

Amy Duggar King intends to write Judge Brooks a letter

After reading the letters that were made public, Amy Duggar King revealed she intends to send a letter to Judge Timothy Brooks.

Pic credit: @amyduggar/Twitter

Brooks presided over the trial in December, and he will be the one who hands Josh Duggar his sentence next week.

There wasn’t an elaboration on what she would say to the judge, though after her public disgust for the letters she read from Michelle Duggar, Anna Duggar, and members of Anna’s family.

Amy did not attend the trial in December, and she has not yet revealed whether she will attend the sentencing hearing next week.