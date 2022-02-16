Josh Duggar sentencing: When will the reality TV star learn his fate?

Josh Duggar’s sentencing hearing has been set. Pic credit: @annaduggar/Instagram

The date for Josh Duggar’s sentencing hearing has been set.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star will learn his fate on April 5, 2022.

The date follows the anticipated timeframe for his sentencing, which was given after he was convicted on December 9, 2021.

How much time could Josh Duggar get?

In December, Josh Duggar was convicted on two child pornography charges — possession and receipt of images.

Each charge carries up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. There’s a catch, though. The possession charge is a “lesser included offence” under federal law, which means Duggar will likely only serve time on the receipt charge.

Currently, the defense is hoping for an acquittal or retrial, but based on the judge setting the sentencing hearing, it looks like neither is currently viewed as an option.

Josh Duggar was remanded into custody immediately following the guilty verdict and has remained in the Washington County Detention Center. He is in solitary confinement for his protection.

Anna Duggar and a few of the other family members have been able to speak with him, but visits haven’t been allowed.

How did Josh Duggar get here?

The downfall of Josh Duggar began in 2015 when it was outed that he inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend. The news broke when a police report from 2006 was made public, and from there, things have gone downhill.

A few weeks after that, Duggar was revealed to be a part of the Ashley Madison hack, and it emerged he had two accounts with the extramarital affair site.

A statement from him was released admitting to his mistakes, and he was sent to a rehab treatment center in Rockford, Illinois. This was documented on Jill & Jessa: Counting On, though Duggar was never filmed, with only Anna speaking about the happenings.

In November 2019, rumblings of a federal raid on the Duggars’ car lot swirled. Photos were floating around, but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar denied any knowledge of any investigation happening.

After 18 months, Josh Duggar was arrested on two child pornography charges. He turned himself in, with Anna Duggar by his side. Jim Bob was alleged to have warned a few family members about what was coming and asked them not to speak to anyone, while others reportedly found out the same way everyone else did.

It’s expected that some of the Duggar family members will be at the sentencing hearing for Josh Duggar, including Derick Dillard, Austin Forsyth, and Anna Duggar.

It is unclear if any of his siblings will be there as some of them made various appearances throughout the trial, but no one consistently attended.

Josh Duggar will be sentenced on Tuesday, April 5, at 9:30 am local time.