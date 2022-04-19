Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard put their house on the market — Where are they going?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are moving. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have put their house on the market.

The former Counting On stars announced the news on social media, revealing they were moving.

They only lived in the house for a few years, and now, it’s time for their journey to take them somewhere new.

Why are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard moving?

Last year, Derick Dillard graduated from law school. It was a huge deal for the couple, as they sacrificed while he went to school and studied.

Earlier this year, Derick passed the Arkansas bar exam. This makes him eligible to practice law, and it looks like that is exactly what he is going to do.

On Instagram, Jill Duggar wrote, “🚚We are moving!!📦 📦Click link in bio for more info ⬆️.”

On their blog, Jill and Derick revealed that they are moving because he accepted a job. They did not elaborate on where or what he will be doing, but it looks like it won’t be in the area they currently live in because it led to them listing their house on the market.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Even though Derick passed the bar in Arkansas, some states offer the ability to practice even though the bar wasn’t passed in that particular state. Some states don’t allow that, such as California, but it’s possible the couple could be leaving Arkansas altogether.

What have Jill and Derick been up to recently?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will be starting over in a brand new house, but they will also be welcoming a new family member this year.

The couple announced they were expecting their rainbow baby earlier this year after suffering a miscarriage last fall.

Jill and Derick will be adding another little boy to their family. They have not announced their chosen name, though it may end in “el.” During Season 5 of Counting On, the couple talked about naming Samuel and names ending in “el” as both the boys’ names end in the double letter combination. They will likely share all of the details once the baby arrives in July.

As they journey into the next phase in their lives, it will be interesting to see what Derick Dillard will be doing with his law degree. He attended every day of Josh Duggar’s trial last year dressed in a suit and tie, complete with a briefcase. Derick is ready to move forward, and it looks like his family is prepared to go along for the ride with him.