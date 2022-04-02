Derick Dillard passes bar exam: What’s next for Jill Duggar and family?

Derick Dillard can practice law in Arkansas. Pic credit: TLC

Years of hard work have paid off for Derick Dillard.

The former Counting On star passed the Arkansas Bar Exam.

That’s right, nearly a year after he graduated from law school, Derick is licensed to practice.

Derick Dillard passes Arkansas bar exam

On Facebook, Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray shared the news with their followers.

Their caption reads, “Deeick[sic] passed the Bar Exam? It’s amazing how someone who is incredibly inarticulate, goofy and narrow-minded can also be pretty smart. Let’s hope he uses his mind for good and not bad. There is no excuse to use your position to cause pain such as taking away anyone’s civil rights.”

Last fall, Derick Dillard was speculated to have taken the bar and failed. The couple didn’t talk about it, then either.

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Last spring, Derick Dillard graduated from law school, and he’s passed the Bar.

Due to the legal dealings he and Jill Duggar have experienced, they have hinted he went to law school to help people in situations similar to theirs.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Last fall, Derick attended his brother-in-law Josh Duggar’s trial. He wore a suit and tie and carried a briefcase. The former reality TV star listened to all of the testimony and was present when the verdict was read.

There hasn’t been an official announcement from Jill or Derick. They will likely give more details about their future plans when that comes.

Currently, they are expecting their third child in July. They will be welcoming another little boy. A lot is happening in the Dillard household, as the couple recently got over their battle with COVID-19. Jill and Derick were spotted attending Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding last weekend, which was shocking.

If Derick does move into practicing law, he will be one of the highest-paid members of the family. Abbie Grace Burnett was a nurse before she married John-David Duggar, but she never went back to work after the wedding. The Duggar boys do remodeling work, pilot planes, and work for their father’s businesses. The daughters don’t work, with the exception of their online promoting and social influencer careers. Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar’s husband, is in seminary school to become a pastor.

This is a big deal for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, and they should be celebrating it as the next phase of their lives is about to begin.