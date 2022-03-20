Jill Duggar gives COVID-19 update, finally tests negative

Jill Duggar gave followers a COVID-19 update. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they had COVID-19 earlier this month, not long after announcing they were expecting.

The Counting On star has been keeping fans updated along the way, and the latest update comes with some good news.

While enjoying some time at the playground with Derick and the boys, Jill took to her Instagram stories to fill everyone in on how she and her family were doing.

Jill Duggar tested negative for COVID-19

After nearly two weeks, Jill Duggar revealed she tested negative for COVID-19 over the weekend. She also mentioned Israel was negative too.

Derick Dillard didn’t retest, but she said his symptoms had been gone for days. Samuel, though, still tested positive.

She wrote, “Fun day outside at an empty school playground. I tested negative for covid today [party emoji] PTL!”

Jill then continued, “Israel tested negative today too. Derick hasn’t retested since we first tested +11days ago…but his symptoms have been gone for awhile now.”

Her final update read, “Sam tested positive tho…hoping we will all be totally clear soon. And I know you can still test positive for awhile even tho you’re not contagious, but thankful to be doing much better tho!”

Jill Duggar has a lot going on

Earlier this year, Jill Duggar revealed she was expecting her rainbow baby. She and Derick Dillard experienced a miscarriage in October, so this pregnancy is especially important to them.

Jill is due in July, which means she is halfway through her pregnancy. The couple revealed their COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, and it seems they have fared well with it as everyone was out and about to enjoy the sunshine and good weather.

Followers have noticed Jill’s pregnancy glow, especially with the recent updates. The former reality TV star even took time to pose while eating a pickle, a signature Duggar snack.

It’s been a heavy year for Jill Duggar, but Derick Dillard has remained by her side. She didn’t get much support from her family publicly when she announced her pregnancy, though a few of her sisters and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, showed their love and excitement.

Jill Duggar and her family appear to be on the mend from COVID-19, and hopefully, they will share the gender of their little one with followers as they teased with their pregnancy announcement.