Jill Duggar gets support from sisters and cousin Amy Duggar King after announcing pregnancy

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting their rainbow baby.

In October, the Counting On star announced her miscarriage, revealing they were devastated by the loss and named the baby River Bliss.

She took a social media hiatus at the beginning of the year, and now, she is back and sharing her exciting news with all of her followers.

Which Duggar family members showed up to support Jill Duggar?

There are two posts Jill Duggar shared about the rainbow baby. The couple initially announced with a blog post, and earlier, they shared a still from a photoshoot with the family revealing they were expecting.

In the first post, Jinger Duggar showed up to say “Congratulations” to her big sister. That same post also featured comments from Amy Duggar King and her mom, Jill’s aunt, Deanna Duggar, revealing they were happy for her and Derick Dillard.

The most recent post garnered a comment from Jana Duggar. She wrote, “So excited for you all!! 💛”

James Duggar also “liked” the initial post announcing the couple is expecting. He and Jill have a special relationship, and James continues to show up for his sister and her family despite the rift between her and their parents.

What do we know about Jill Duggar’s pregnancy?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard didn’t leave followers guessing about how far along the couple is or when their baby would be due.

Right off the bat, it was revealed that baby Dillard is due in July 2022. This puts Jill in her second trimester and nearly halfway into the pregnancy.

It appears the couple will find out the gender of their baby, but they did not confirm if they would share that with followers or wait until the little one’s arrival.

Because Jill had two previous cesarean sections, likely, this baby will also be born the same way. This may allow the parents to choose the baby’s birthday, with a scheduled c-section more common in subsequent pregnancies.

They announced their miscarriage in October, so it’s likely Jill Duggar fell pregnant pretty quickly following their loss. A July due date suggests an October or November conception date, with the latter being likely if the date is near the end of the month.

Even though the couple experienced a loss, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are happy to see what the future holds as a family of five after being a family of four for several years.