Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announce rainbow baby

The Dillard family is expanding. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced some exciting news.

After experiencing a miscarriage last fall, the couple revealed they are expecting their rainbow baby in July 2022.

That’s right, another Dillard baby is on the way.

Jill Duggar announced pregnancy

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a “link in bio” tease for a major announcement.

She wrote, “🌟Exciting news!! 🌟link in bio & stories or visit the blog: www.dillardfamily.com”

The link went to the Dillard Family blog, where they announced their pregnancy news.

They wrote, “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill and Derick revealed they are excited to find out the gender of the baby. Jill’s baby bump is visible in the photos in the blog post. Israel wore a shirt that read “big,” while Sam had a shirt that read “middle.”

Based on Jill’s update of a July due date, she is roughly 16 to 20 weeks into the pregnancy. This means she likely fell pregnant right after the miscarriage they announced in October. The couple shared a blog post about it, revealing they named the baby River Bliss, as they had not yet learned the gender.

It’s clear that Jill and Derick waited until they were well into the second trimester to announce the pregnancy. This is typical for couples who experience loss and some who are just expecting their first child. 12 weeks is considered the “safe” point in a pregnancy, though that isn’t always the case.

Jill Duggar is the second confirmed Duggar pregnancy due in 2022

With this new announcement, Jill Duggar will join her sister-in-law, Katelyn Nakatsu, in welcoming a new little one in 2022. Jedidiah Duggar and Katey revealed their news last summer, announcing they were due in April 2022.

There are other rumored pregnancies, but nothing has been confirmed.

Katey and Jed are welcoming a little boy, and if Jill and Derick welcome another little boy, they could be starting a chain of baby boys born in a row. Once Jedidiah and Katelyn’s little one is born, the streak of granddaughters is over.

It appears that Jill and Derick will find out the gender, but whether they will reveal it to the public remains unknown. Jill had cesarean sections with both boys, so this baby will likely have a planned c-section birth as well.

After a tough loss in October, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are excited to be expanding their family.