Which Duggar women are pregnant in 2022?

There may be a few Duggar grandbabies this year. Pic credit: TLC

It’s a brand new year, and Counting On fans wonder which Duggar women are pregnant and expecting babies.

There hasn’t been a huge Duggar baby boom since 2019 when several granddaughters were welcomed into the family.

The last few years have been slower, with only a few babies born, but it looks like 2022 could be a bigger year for the Duggars.

Who is confirmed pregnant in 2022?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are the only couple who have confirmed a pregnancy.

Their pregnancy announcement was a YouTube video, and Katey took a pregnancy test in a Walmart bathroom. They hosted a gender reveal to share they were expecting a baby boy. Jed and Katey will break the long-running baby girl streak, ending it with Madyson Lily Duggar, Josh and Anna Duggar’s seventh child. There were 11 little girls born between Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s son, Garrett, and the new baby boy Duggar.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are expected to welcome their baby boy in April.

Which Duggar women are rumored to be expecting?

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are rumored to be expecting their second child. They have stepped away from social media, so there hasn’t been any announcement.

Lauren was spotted with a baby bump at Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s gender reveal party. Rumors have popped up that it’s a baby boy, but nothing official has come from the family. Lauren did attend the Duggar ugly sweater party but stayed away from the camera, likely in an attempt to keep her pregnancy hidden.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar are also rumored to be expecting. When Abbie was pregnant with Gracie Duggar, she was incredibly sick. She has hyperemesis gravidarum, like morning sickness, but on a more severe level.

She is probably roughly 12 weeks into her pregnancy, which would mean she is due sometime in August. Some rumblings about Abbie attending the resale event Jessa Duggar and the rest of the Duggar sisters visit in a wheelchair popped up, and it wasn’t confirmed by the family, though.

John-David and Abbie’s only statement was about the plane crash they were involved in back in October. They confirmed it happened, and no one was hurt. They likely only spoke out because several online outlets reported on it, and several Counting On fans were asking questions.

As of now, only one Duggar grandchild is confirmed, but there are two more speculated pregnancies.