Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu gender reveal: Did they break the baby girl streak?

Jed and Katey shared their gender reveal. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announced their pregnancy last fall.

The latest Duggar grandchild is due in April, and now, followers know the gender.

Are Jed and Katey welcoming a little girl to keep the streak going, or will they break the streak with a baby boy?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu share gender reveal

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu shared a short video from their gender reveal on their YouTube channel.

Several members of the Duggar family were spotted at the party, including Lauren Swanson, Jason Duggar, James Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, John-David Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Joseph Duggar, and Jessa Duggar.

The couple will be welcoming a little boy in April. He will be the first Duggar grandson since Garrett was born to Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar in June 2018.

Jed and Katey broke the streak, and now, there is another little boy to carry on the family name.

Currently, Katey is the only Duggar woman pregnant, so 2022 may be light on Duggar grandchildren unless there hasn’t been an announcement about someone else yet.

What have Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu been up to?

Counting On fans may not be too familiar with Katelyn Nakatsu as she wasn’t featured on the show. TLC canceled the show last summer after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

Jedidiah shared a little bit about his wife on social media, but there isn’t much else known other than what followers have been told. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2021 and tied the knot the Saturday before Easter.

Recently, Jed shared a video of the couple’s engagement on social media. He went all out for his lady love, proving that he is a romantic.

Earlier this week, Jed’s twin brother, Jeremiah, proposed to his girlfriend, Hannah Wissmann, and she accepted. Jeremiah gave a shoutout to both his twin and Katey for helping him set things up for the proposal.

Moving forward, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are gearing up to welcome their baby boy. She revealed her due date to be in April, which is just three months away. There is a lot to get done, and it looks like they have plenty of support from the Duggars and Katey’s family.

Hopefully, Jed and Katey will share photos from their baby shower and give followers a hint about their baby name.