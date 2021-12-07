Jedidiah Duggar shares engagement video, Jill and Jessa react

Jedidiah Duggar shared his engagement video. Pic credit: TLC

Jedidiah Duggar shared his engagement video on social media.

In early April, he married Katelyn Nakatsu, but the couple was engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Their relationship was kept out of the public eye, but their engagement video and photos leaked ahead of the wedding. The invites and live-stream for the wedding were also made public ahead of the ceremony.

The Duggar son decided to post about the magical moment where Katey agreed to be his wife and share the video with followers.

Jedidiah Duggar shares engagement video with followers

On Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar wrote, “Looking back on our romantic winter proposal on Valentine’s Day! It was -13°F and snowing! She was SO surprised!! 🥰 ❄️ Link to full video in bio.”

The video is on the couple’s YouTube page. They also announced their pregnancy with a YouTube video showing what it was like to find out they were expecting for the first time. Their little one is due in April, and they have not yet announced the baby’s gender.

Jed’s sisters, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, showed up to gush over their brother’s proposal to Katelyn Nakatsu.

Jill wrote, “Gorgeous! Love y’all! 💞”

Jessa said, “I loved watching this! So dreamy!”

Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

The timing of the post is suspicious, though. Currently, the Duggars are waiting as Josh Duggar stands trial on child pornography charges. There have been five days of testimony so far, and Jedidiah Duggar was listed as a potential witness to be called.

What’s next for Jedidiah Duggar?

After running for election in Arkansas and losing, Jedidiah Duggar has been relatively quiet on social media. He added a few posts of himself and Katelyn Nakatsu, but neither appear to be interested in a social media presence like some of his siblings have.

The couple will welcome their little one in April 2022, adding to the growing number of Duggar grandchildren. They have not announced whether they are expecting a girl or boy, but the last several babies born have been baby girls, with Anna and Josh Duggar welcoming Madyson Lily Duggar, back in October.

Without Counting On airing anymore, the Duggar children rely on social media to keep in contact with their fans. Jedidiah’s courtship and wedding were not a part of the show, and followers are getting glimpses of the life he and Katey and living through Instagram and YouTube.