Lauren Swanson surfaces at Duggar gathering — Is the Counting On star pregnant?

Lauren Swanson surfaced at a Duggar gathering. Pic credit: TLC

The status of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s marriage has been in question for months.

She hasn’t been spotted in quite some time, which led to speculation there may have been trouble in paradise.

That isn’t the case, though. Lauren popped up in a recent family video, and it looks like she may be expecting again.

Lauren Swanson spotted in gender reveal video

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu revealed they were expecting a few months ago, and now, they have shared their gender reveal.

In the video, Lauren Sanson is seen talking to Katey after the reveal happened. She is on the right side and looks like she may be expecting her second child.

Lauren pops up around the 1:29 mark of the roughly two-minute video. She points something out to Katey, and when she turns around, it looks like she has a baby bump.

If Lauren is pregnant, she and Josiah Duggar have not announced it. They had a miscarriage before welcoming their daughter Bella, so they may be keeping things quiet.

Where have Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson been?

It’s been well over a year since Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson used their social media account. They wiped their account clean twice last year, leaving only six photos on their page.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

There was concern Lauren and Josiah had split because all of the photos of them together and her posts disappeared from their joint account and all of the posts he made remained, which had fans scratching their heads.

When Jana Duggar shared the Duggar 2021 Christmas reels, Josiah was spotted sitting on the couch, but Lauren and Bella weren’t shown.

Now that Lauren has been spotted in a Duggar video that was taken at a Duggar event, it’s clear that all is well.

She and Josiah may have decided to live a more quiet and private life. They took down all of the photos of Bella, which was likely to protect her privacy. A lot has changed over the last year for the Duggars. Lauren and Josiah are no longer required to film Counting On as the show was canceled months ago. They don’t have any rules to follow, and leading a life out of the public eye may be appealing to them both.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson appear to be together still, and they may even be expanding their family.