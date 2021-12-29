Did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson split? Here’s why Counting On fans think they have

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson sparked split rumors. Pic credit: TLC

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are sparking split rumors as Counting On fans wonder about their marriage.

Earlier this year, the duo wiped some of their Instagram photos. A few weeks later, they removed even more, leaving only six posts on their once full page.

As the Duggar family gathered to celebrate Christmas day at the big house, Lauren was seemingly missing from the reels shared by Jana Duggar. Bella Duggar, Josiah and Lauren’s daughter, wasn’t spotted either.

Did Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar split?

Neither Lauren Swanson nor Josiah Duggar has talked about their Instagram cleanse or her absence at Christmas.

There hasn’t been any discussion about what’s happened between the two, who hadn’t posted on Instagram since their daughter’s first birthday in November 2020. Several of the photos were missing one day, and days later, even more were gone.

Pic credit: @siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

All of the photos of Bella Duggar are gone, and everything left is mainly about Josiah Duggar. Lauren Swanson is in the first post, and it was a post made by him, celebrating the second anniversary of the two getting engaged.

Pic credit: @siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

The Instagram delete is a big sign that something is going on with Lauren and Josiah with Counting On fans speculating about whether the couple may have split.

Initially, it was believed they removed photos of their daughter due to the ongoing issues with Josh Duggar and his arrest on child pornography charges. He was convicted on both counts earlier this month.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Duggar Christmas 2021

Josiah Duggar was spotted in Jana Duggar’s reels put together from the Duggar Christmas at the big house. He was on the couch and shown briefly, but he was the only one. Several of the Duggar grandchildren were shown through the videos, including Anna Duggar’s kids, Joy-Anna Duggar’s kids, Jessa Duggar’s kids, Joseph Duggar’s kids, and John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s daughter, Gracie.

There was a possible spotting of Lauren Swanson, though it seems it was just Michelle Duggar. Redditors debated on the photo, and the consensus was that it was the matriarch and not Josiah Duggar’s wife.

The couple was together earlier this year when Jedidiah Duggar married Katelyn Nakatsu on Easter weekend. Bella was part of the cousin photo, which Anna Duggar shared, taken at the wedding.

Because Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson had been so inactive on social media and pulled back from the final season of Counting On, deciphering the status of their relationship isn’t as easy as it should be.

It looks like the couple split, but until Josiah or Lauren confirms, it is just speculation.