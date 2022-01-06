Jeremiah Duggar announces engagement to Hannah Wissmann

Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to Hannah Wissmann. Pic credit: TLC

Another Duggar son is off the market and headed down the aisle.

Jeremiah Duggar proposed to his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann, and she accepted.

The announcement came on social media, where the Counting On star gushed about his future wife.

Jeremiah Duggar announces engagement

On Instagram, Jeremiah Duggar revealed he was set to be a married man sooner rather than later.

He wrote, “She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

Jeremiah then thanked the Wissmann family and Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu for helping make the proposal special. He said, “Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

Hannah looked shocked as Jeremiah was down on one knee. He included the shot of her ring and the igloo-looking space they enjoyed a romantic dinner inside of too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Which Duggar siblings are still single?

With Jeremiah Duggar off the market, that leaves only three single Duggar siblings.

Jason and James Duggar are both eligible bachelors, and neither seems to be linked to anyone at all. Jeremiah was rumored to be with Hannah for months before he confirmed their relationship, and now he is engaged.

Jana Duggar is also single and has been for several years now. She will celebrate her 32nd birthday this month and remains living at the big house with her parents and unmarried siblings. Jana was linked to Hannah Wissmann’s older brother, Stephen, but it appears she was chaperoning Jeremiah as he spent time with his girl.

Jackson Duggar will celebrate his 18th birthday in May and join the ranks of the adult unmarried Duggars. Until then, though, it’s just Jana and her two brothers, Jason and James.

Details about when Jeremiah and Hannah will tie the knot weren’t made public. Engagements for the Duggars have been short recently, with Jedidiah and Katey tying the knot shortly after their Valentine’s Day engagement, and Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar getting married just a few months after their engagement.

It seems Jeremiah Duggar is over the moon about his soon-to-be wife, Hannah Wissmann, and is excited to move forward with a shared future.