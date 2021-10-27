Jeremiah Duggar confirms relationship with Hannah Wissmann, uses ‘my girlfriend’ hashtag

Jeremiah Duggar confirmed he is dating Hannah Wissman. Pic credit: TLC

After months of speculation about Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann being a couple, the Counting On star has finally confirmed they are together.

He took to social media to show off some photos he took with his girlfriend, Hannah.

The couple looks happy, and Jeremiah’s caption alludes to them moving forward in their relationship toward marriage and a lifetime together.

Jeremiah Duggar shows off his ‘girlfriend’ Hannah Wissmann

Counting On fans have speculated for months that Jeremiah Duggar was courting Hannah Wissmann. The two have been spotted spending time together in groups and standing close together.

His caption said, “Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!! Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann”

He didn’t mention courting at all, which is interesting. Typically the Duggars announce a courtship, not a relationship. It was also interesting to see Jeremiah and Hannah were touching in the photos.

The Duggar boys usually have more allowance with their courtships, as John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett did their own things because they were older. Jeremiah held hands with Hannah, and they even sat closely together with his arm around her.

It’s worth noting that Hannah’s sister, Alaythia Wissmann, took the photos.

Who is Hannah Wissmann?

The Wissmann family is also a Fundie family like the Duggars. They have several children as well, and Hannah Wissmann is child number nine of 13. Jeremiah is the 11th child of 19, so they both come from rather large families.

She is 26, and he will celebrate his 23rd birthday on December 30.

There was no engagement ring in the photos, which means this was likely just his confirmation of their relationship. Jeremiah doesn’t put a lot of personal things on Instagram, so this was a big deal.

Counting On fans are expecting an engagement in the future, possibly in the coming months. Things move quickly in the Duggar world, especially when it comes to weddings and babies. And speaking of babies, a pregnancy announcement will be anticipated almost immediately after they walk down the aisle.

For now, though, it looks like Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are enjoying each other’s company as they navigate life together.