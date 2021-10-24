John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett show off wedding attire, Counting On fans gush over them

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett showed off their wedding attire. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are still madly in love.

The couple attended Nathan Bates’ wedding to Ester Keyes, and both cleaned up quite nicely.

They are both good friends of the bride and groom and spent time with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, who also attended the wedding.

Abbie Grace Burnett calls John-David Duggar her ‘wedding date for life’

On Instagram, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar shared two photos of themselves dressed up for the occasion.

As a fan-favorite Counting On couple, followers love to dote on them and tell Abbie how pretty she is. There was plenty of that in the comments, but how happy they looked in the photos was also discussed.

The post was captioned, “Let’s get married all over again, darling! ❤️❤️❤️ #weddingdateforlife”

One commenter said, “Marriage really agrees with Abbie, she gets prettier every time i see her.”

Another chimed in, “Y’all were beautiful single! But absolutely stunning together!”

Comments from John-David and Abbie’s photos. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

It’s clear that Abbie and John-David bring out the best in each other, and fans love the photos they are sharing from Nathan Bates’ wedding.

More social media presence from John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

Lately, Abbie Grace Burnett has been quite active on her social media page. She has been posting ads on her account and sharing some photos of family adventures.

She has been hard at work with her Poshmark closet. Selling her clothes, Gracie’s clothes, and some other random items. It appears to be something she enjoys, and she updates her closest regularly.

John-David has been busy doing what he does, which includes piloting. The couple spent time in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the airshow this summer. They are currently in Pennsylvania for the Bates wedding, and earlier this year, they took Gracie to Florida.

Gracie has become quite the fan-favorite as well. Counting On fans gush over her whenever Abbie shares her, and she is often referred to as the “cutest” Duggar grandchild. She attended the wedding with her parents and had the chance to reunite with her little BFF, Layla Stewart.

Seeing how happy John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are together makes followers happy. They enjoy seeing them together, and the photos they share always exude love, which isn’t always the case in the Duggar world.