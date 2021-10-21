Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth head to Nathan Bates’ wedding without the kids

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth head out of town. Pic credit: TLC

It’s time for a little getaway for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They are headed out of town, with Evelyn and Gideon staying behind with their grandparents.

Long-time Duggar sibling friend, Nathan Bates, is tying with the knot with Ester Keyes tomorrow. Joy-Anna and Austin are flying out to attend the wedding.

Over on her Instagram story, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared an airport selfie. Both were wearing masks while waiting to board their flight, and the time stamp revealed it was 6:28 am.

They are headed to Pennsylvania from Arkansas. It’s unclear why they didn’t take a small plane that one of the Duggar brothers fly, but they were definitely in the airport.

It was also mentioned they are flying solo. Gideon and Evelyn are with their grandparents, though she didn’t specify if it was her parents or his. It’s likely Austin’s parents, though. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were close with the Bates family, so it’s possible they could attend the wedding too.

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to since Counting On was canceled?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are spending a lot of time together as a family. They are taking their kids on adventures, and she has been good about sharing the memories with followers on social media.

Austin has been busy with work. Joy-Anna often shares photos of her and the kids visiting him at some worksites. Followers had fun with that, telling Joy-Anna to make sure the kids had safety gear on.

They have been good about keeping their social media posts about their little family and avoiding everything else going on with the Duggars. Joy-Anna reached out to Jill Duggar when she shared her miscarriage news. The two may not be as close as they once were, but she had lost a baby before and wanted to send love to his big sister.

Now, she and Austin are getting to spend time together without the kids. Heading to Nathan Bates’ wedding is a small getaway for the couple. It is unclear whether more members of the Duggar family will attend, but it is likely given their long friendship with the Bates family.

Joy-Anna Duggar will get to reunite with her BFF Carlin Bates while at the celebration, and it should be full of fun and memories for the former Counting On stars.