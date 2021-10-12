Duggar sisters show up to support Jill Duggar after miscarriage announcement

Jill Duggar received some support from her sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar recently revealed she and Derick Dillard suffered a miscarriage shortly after discovering they were expecting their third child.

The couple named the baby River Bliss Dillard and shared their experience with followers on social media. Details weren’t made clear, but it happened recently as the date on the video was 10/2021.

It’s been around 24 hours since the post was shared, and it has over 85k likes and almost 4400 comments.

Which Duggar sisters showed up for Jill Duggar?

Initially, the comment section was filled with followers and friends sending their condolences. The Bates girls were some of the first to reach out to the former Counting On star.

Some of Jill’s sisters showed their support for her as they have also experienced this tragedy themselves.

Joy-Anna Duggar was the first one to chime in, saying, “River Bliss was so loved!🤍 I love you, Jill.😭💔 My heart breaks for y’all. I’m so so sorry you are having to go through this. Praying for you all.🙏🏼”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jinger popped by, writing, “Jill, my heart aches for you all. 💔 Love you so much and praying for you, sis!!”

And Jessa Duggar was the final sister to offer support. She said, “Love you so much, and my heart breaks for you!”

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Amy Duggar King also commented in support of her cousin, writing, “Love you so much and your sweet family… River would have been beautiful. Wrapping you in prayers.”

Which Duggar family members were missing in the comment section?

While it was nice to see some support for Jill Duggar from some of her sisters, it was telling about who didn’t comment.

Jana Duggar didn’t show up to publicly support her sister, and none of the sisters-in-law commented on the post about River Bliss.

Jeremiah Duggar did “like” the post but refrained from commenting.

There has long been speculation that some of the siblings aren’t happy about Jill’s distance, which seems to solidify that. Some of her brothers have shown her love since she walked away from Counting On. James Duggar was the most recent brother, as he attended Derick Dillard’s graduation from law school and brought a firetruck over for his nephew’s birthday.

As Jill Duggar walks through this tragedy, she has some family members who have offered their love and support, along with prayers. It is unclear what is next for the couple as they take time to grieve the loss of their third child.