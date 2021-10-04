Jana Duggar wears jeans as she attends conference in Atlanta

Jana Duggar attended a conference in Atlanta with Jessa Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar shared some lovely photos of a conference she attended in Atlanta with Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, and Laura DeMasie.

In the photos, she was seen wearing some dark jeans. This is a big deal for Jana, as she typically wears skirts or long dresses since she still lives at home with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

While in Atlanta, Jana displayed some very fashion-forward choices, including dark jeans and a maroon-colored cardigan.

Counting On fans react to Jana Duggar’s jeans

As soon as Jana Duggar shared her photos, Counting On fans began leaving comments.

From the choice of venue to the people who were in attendance with Jana, there was a lot to say.

One follower couldn’t help but share their feelings about Jana and her jean-wearing. They said, “Jana I love that you’re doing your own thing and wearing jeans! You look wonderful in them. Don’t let anyone ever take your shine away. Can’t wait to see what you have planned for the future.”

Seeing Jana Duggar in pants is different, especially because she still lives at home. Jeans are an even bigger deal because they are typically more form-fitting.

Is Jana Duggar breaking free?

It seems that Jana Duggar has more relaxed rules when it comes to what she feels comfortable doing. Several of her younger sisters enjoy wearing pants and other more fashionable clothing items. In recent months, Jana has also expanded her wardrobe, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Spending time with Jessa Duggar has also helped Jana. She attended the conference with her sister and her husband, and her BFF, Laura DeMasie. There has been speculation that Jana and Laura are more than friends. However, they deny that is the case.

Freedom seems to be more abundant when it comes to Jana. She remains at home with her parents, but it seems that less of the responsibility is hers as the younger siblings are all in double digits now. There are no more babies to watch or children to assist. The Duggar siblings can all handle themselves, which makes far less work for everyone involved.

Before Atlanta, Jana was spending time with Jinger Duggar in California with some of their brothers. She has a traveling bug and has been with her siblings, parents, and friends all over the country.