Counting On: Claire Spivey copies Jana Duggar’s hair transformation

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar were in Arkansas, presumably visiting family.

She shared a post on her Instagram story about having her hair done while in Rogers, and it was by the same woman who did Jana Duggar’s hair transformation not too long ago.

Not only did she use the same stylist, but Claire also had her hair done the same way as her sister-in-law just days before.

Counting On fans think Claire Spivey and Jana Duggar look alike

When it was revealed that Justin Duggar was courting Claire Spivey, Counting On fans immediately noticed the two women looked similar.

They wore their hair the same and were built similarly as well. It was a big deal among Duggar critics and fans after announcing their courtship, but the comparisons have died off since then.

Now, Claire Spivey debuted her new hair, and it is precisely like what Jana Duggar shared with the world a little while ago. The eldest Duggar sister posted about it on social media, revealing her before and after look and sharing the stylist who did it.

It is interesting that given the comparisons in the past and the fact that Jana just shared her upgraded style, Claire still chose to go with what her sister-in-law had chosen.

Another thing worth mentioning is that ahead of Jana showing off her hair, Joy-Anna Duggar had a similar process done to her hair while visiting her BFF, Carlin Bates, in Tennessee.

Coloring their hair was against the rules for the Duggar girls while growing up, so this was an exciting turn of events.

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar celebrate six months of marriage

Recently, Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar celebrated six months of marriage. The two tied the knot in February and remained in Texas following the nuptials.

Shockingly, the couple has not yet announced a pregnancy as they were expected to fall pregnant quickly. It was suspected they were going to reveal something important, but the hair transformation is the biggest news from the couple.

Clare and Justin are young and in love. They are enjoying their married life and taking things one day at a time. They aren’t super active on social media, but when there is a baby announcement, it will likely be shared with the public.