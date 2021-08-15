Joy-Anna Duggar shares hair transformation, first time coloring her hair

Joy-Anna Duggar got her hair done while with Carlin Bates. Pic credit: TLC

The season of change has come for the Duggar sisters as several have decided to change their hair.

Joy-Anna Duggar is the latest sister to debut her transformation.

She took to social media to post a video of the process, including her BFF, Carlin Bates, at the salon with her while she got it done.

What did Joy-Anna Duggar do to her hair?

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed her hair transformation, including coloring her hair for the first time. That is a big step for one of the Duggar sisters, especially considering the rules they grew up following.

As for what Joy-Anna did to her hair, she used the hashtags babylights and blonde balayage. She shared what the stylist did to her head full of brownish hair, and the reveal was made at the end.

While it wasn’t a huge change, it was something the reality TV star was excited about.

Along with Joy-Anna’s hair change-up, her big sister Jinger Duggar revealed her new look not too long ago. She cut several inches off her hair, which was also stunning as the Duggar girls are meant to keep long hair.

Recently, Jill Duggar asked followers’ opinions about what her next hair transformation should be. There were a few options, but she mentioned liking dreads a lot.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been enjoying friends and family

After taking some much-needed time away from social media, Joy-Anna Duggar shared several photos with followers revealing what she has been up recently.

There was plenty of time spent outside with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their two children. The couple enjoys being outdoors, and the love for it is shared with Gideon and Evelyn Mae.

Spending time with Carlin Bates has also been highlighted. The two women are BFFs and have been there for each other through some tough moments in life. As they are in the same season in life, things get busy. Making time to spend together is important, and being in Tennessee and getting her hair done was part of that for Joy-Anna.

Where life will take Joy-Anna Duggar remains unknown. She and Austin haven’t discussed what is next for them, but they did tease an announcement coming soon. Followers think it is related to following the couple on YouTube or a new podcast, but until it is revealed, everyone is just adding fuel to the speculation fire.