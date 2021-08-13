Joy-Anna Duggar spends ‘girl time’ with Carlin Bates

Joy-Anna Duggar spent some quality time with Carlin Bates. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar just returned from a social media break, and she is filling followers in on what she has been up to over the last several weeks.

While enjoying plenty of family time and breathing in the fresh air, she is also spending quality time with her BFF, Carlin Bates.

The Counting On star went to Tennessee for some “girl time” with her closest friend.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates are BFFs

Over the years, followers have gotten an inside look at the friendship between Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates as it has flourished. They have been through a lot together, and making time to spend with each other is a big deal for them.

When Joy-Anna Duggar lost her daughter, Annabell, at 20-weeks gestation, Carlin came to be with her and get her ready for the photoshoot with her baby girl. Both women were a part of each other’s wedding days, and now, they are raising kids together.

On Instagram, Joy-Anna shared two photos of herself and her BFF. They are wearing coordinating outfits, and she tagged the Bates’ Sisters Boutique.

She captioned it, “Spontaneous trip to Tennessee for some much needed girl time!”

Joy-Anna Duggar teased something new on the way

After her social media hiatus, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she and Austin Forsyth have an announcement coming. She didn’t divulge any details, but speculation is it will bring a stream of income in.

With Counting On canceled, there has been plenty of concern about how the Duggar siblings will get their money. Lucky for Joy-Anna, Austin has always worked. He has worked hard since the couple married and is one of the only people in the family who doesn’t work for or live off of Jim Bob Duggar somehow.

An announcement is expected in the coming days. Speculation is it may be more content on their YouTube channel is high on the list of possibilities. A podcast has also been tossed around. Joy-Anna Duggar has been through a lot in her life, and her unique experiences, especially the loss of her daughter, could help others in similar situations.

There’s more to come for the family, and it looks like they will be doing more social media stuff as they get back into the groove of things.

What Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth have up their sleeves remains unknown, but whatever it is, followers are here for it.