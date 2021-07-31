Jinger Duggar ditches the blonde locks for a shorter and more sophisticated look

Jinger Duggar ditched her blonde hair. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar decided to get rid of her blonde hair and go for something that is more natural-looking.

The reality TV star debuted her new look on social media and shocked her followers.

She was the first Duggar daughter to change up her hair drastically, and while she isn’t the only Duggar sister to wear shorter hair, Jinger is rocking her new hairstyle.

Jinger Duggar debuts new hairstyle

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared a few photos of herself with a brand new look.

Not only is her blonde completely gone, but she also took several inches off her long hair.

Her hair is a few inches below her shoulders while curled with a wand, so, likely, it is a bit longer than that when not styled.

It is clear that Jinger loves her new ‘do, and sharing it on social media has garnered a positive response.

Currently, Jinger’s hair is brown, with the bottom part of her hair still lighter than the rest.

Not only does she look a little bit older, but she also looks more sophisticated now.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar?

Without Counting On, Jinger Duggar must find something else to keep her busy. Fortunately, Jeremy Vuolo has a job, but the loss of revenue will change things for the family of four.

She and Jeremy Vuolo released a joint statement about the show’s ending, and both agreed it was time to move on. They have been working on building their own brand, and so far, it’s been well received.

As a reality TV star with a huge following, there isn’t anything she can’t do. Jinger has stayed at home to take care of the couple’s two daughters while he works.

The Hope We Hold is the brand they are working on. From talking about their lives on the podcast to writing and releasing a book, she is constantly busy.

While the future isn’t set in stone, Jinger Duggar has prioritized all the tasks. Her children are the center of her whole world, and the mom-of-two has continued to take photos while doing fun things with them.

The new hairstyle adds more flair to her already awesome attitude. Jinger decided it was time to get rid of the blonde hair that made headlines a few years back when she debuted her new look.

Jinger Duggar’s new look is one that everyone appears to like a lot.