Justin Duggar’s girlfriend Claire Spivey looks eerily similar to Jana Duggar

Justin Duggar shared a bunch of photos of himself and Claire Spivey on Instagram. One caught Counting On fans by surprise, and many realized that she looks just like Jana Duggar.

The Duggar boys who have gotten married all have women who look different from their sisters, though some may share some characteristics. Claire, though, resembles the oldest Duggar daughter.

Last night, Justin Duggar officially made his courting announcement to his family on Counting On. It was filmed months ago, and ahead of the Season 11 finale, he and Claire Spivey put together a video and shared photos of each other on social media.

In the bunch of photos shared by Justin, fans were quick to point out that Claire looks a lot like Jana Duggar. She is a younger version, but the similarity is uncanny. Several different Counting On fans called him out for the look-a-like situation.

Claire Spivey is the first Duggar girlfriend who has resembled one of the sisters. Some of the wives have similar qualities, but none have been a doppelganger for any of them. Justin Duggar has a type and it was clear he knew what he wanted.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey plan for the future

This relationship is different than many of the other courtships that have been shown. Claire Spivey is 19 and Justin Duggar is 17. They are serious enough to be thinking about the future, which has some fans puzzled.

Counting On speculation suggests that the couple will tie the knot this winter, shortly after Justin turns 18. That milestone happens in November, and following the holidays, there may be some exciting news for the Duggar and Spivey families.

Both have spent a lot of time together over the last several months. Their photos show they enjoy each other’s company, and things have moved pretty fast for them. At just 17, Justin talks about spending his life with Claire and she feels the same.

Another season of Counting On has not yet been announced, but with Justin and Claire courting, it is likely TLC will follow their story. There are also two more grandchildren on the way in the coming months.

Justin and Claire have a lot to look forward to with the future. Even though she looks like Jana Duggar, Counting On fans are still rooting for the couple’s happiness.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.