Justin Duggar joins Instagram, Claire Spivey’s handle revealed too

Justin Duggar and his rumored girlfriend, Claire Spivey, have both popped up on Instagram.

This is highly suspicious because typically when a Duggar joins the social media platform, it is to announce a courtship. While it isn’t confirmed that Justin and Claire are an item, it is looking more and more like a reality.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Instagram profiles

After the new episode of Counting On aired on Tuesday, viewers were convinced it was Justin Duggar who was courting. He teased an announcement during the previews for next week’s show, and it lines up with the episode description of courtship during the quarantine.

Yesterday, Instagram accounts popped up for both Justin and Claire Spivey. Her name was outed earlier this year and was shared to Reddit several times. The site removed it, though, because no one is crystal clear about her age. Is she a minor like Justin, or is she a bit older?

Given that they now both have social media, it is likely this is the courtship Counting On fans will learn about next week. Rumors of a romance began back in January, which was just a few months after Justin Duggar celebrated his 17th birthday. If that is when things began, the couple will have been courting over six months by the time the episode airs.

What is next for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey?

There is some speculation that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey will move toward engagement and marriage quickly. Even though he isn’t 18 for another two months or so, it looks like the couple is very serious about one another.

Typically, Duggar courtships range from a long engagement to a quick engagement and marriage within several weeks. Justin being involved with someone means that he skipped over four of his brothers and his eldest sister, Jana Duggar, to be in a courtship. As for the boys, Jeremiah, Jedidiah, Jason, and James are all still single.

Not too much is known about Justin and Claire. There was a picture of him with her that was circulating social media. It appeared as though they were skipping the no touching or being close courtship rule. Both appeared to be happy spending time together, which is a step in the right direction.

To find out who is courting next week, be sure to tune into Counting On.

If it isn’t Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey making the announcement, many fans will be shocked.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.