Justin Duggar courting: Here’s what we know about the Counting On announcement

Justin Duggar may be dropping a big bombshell next week on Counting On.

It has been speculated that a Duggar boy is courting, and based on the previews for the next episode, it looks like Justin is the one.

Courting in quarantine has had Counting On fans talking since the description was revealed. There has been heavy speculation for months that another Duggar would be in a courtship on this season, and now, it is confirmed.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Who is Justin Duggar courting?

Right now, information about who Justin Duggar is courting is minimal. There was a mystery girl spotted with him and talked about on Reddit, though her picture and name have since disappeared.

He will be turning 18 on November 15, so he is one of the younger ones to enter into a courtship. The age of his mystery girl is also being kept a secret, but it will be interesting to see how old she is as well.

Rumors of Justin courting this mystery girl popped up back in January. Since then, there hasn’t been much information given about her. Rumblings seem to have settled down and the speculation switched to Justin’s older brothers, James and Jason. Both of them have been linked to Kendra Caldwell’s sister, Lauren.

Why do Counting On fans think it’s Justin Duggar courting?

In the previews for next week’s Counting On, the Duggars are in the middle of a video chat. This was happening earlier this spring when the quarantine was just getting started.

It appears that the adult Duggars were getting together when Justin Duggar decided to pop in. He revealed he had an announcement for the family and everyone looked shocked. Will this be the big news Counting On fans have been waiting for?

All signs point to Justin getting ready to announce a big moment in his life. If it is he who is courting, he will have skipped his older siblings. Typically, the Duggars marry quickly after courting and don’t publicly announce a courtship unless it is likely going to end in marriage.

There has only been one courtship announced that failed and didn’t result in marriage. Josiah Duggar courted Marjorie Jackson for a few months. Things were cut short after the Josh Duggar scandals broke in 2015, thrusting the family and all of their acquaintances into the spotlight.

Things are moving on for Justin Duggar. Hopefully, next week viewers will learn more details.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.