Justin Duggar”s love interest revealed: Who is she?

Justin Duggar appears to be courting. At least that’s what Counting On previews seem to hint.

While news of the courtship began to flirt around at the beginning of the year, it looks like an announcement is coming.

Counting On is filmed months in advance, and Justin appears to be fully committed to making things work with a young lady.

Who is Justin Duggar courting?

As of now, it looks like the girl Justin Duggar is courting appears to be a young woman named Claire Spivey. She was identified on Reddit, though her name was removed because her age is still unclear.

Right now, Justin won’t turn 18 until November 15. Claire could be younger than him, but it is likely she is around the same age. There is a photo of the two that was shared by Duggar Family News: Life isn’t all pickles and hairspray. They appear to be close, even touching way more than is typically allowed in a Duggar courtship.

The comments on the Facebook post also allude to the girl being named Claire Spivey. There is a lot of concern about being involved in a courtship at 17, but it appears that this may turn into an engagement and marriage with the announcement being made public next Tuesday night.

Why do Counting On fans think Justin Duggar is courting?

While it isn’t confirmed to be absolutely true, the previews for the next Counting On episode allude to the fact that it is Justin Duggar.

He hops on a family video chat and makes an announcement to the family. Everyone appears to be in shock, even Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. This is what has caused some doubts among viewers. If Justin is announcing he is courting, wouldn’t the parent know?

At this point, there are five adult Duggars who could be courting. Jana Duggar is the only girl available and the likelihood of her being involved with anyone is slim. She is focused on her business and getting it off the ground.

There are four Duggar men who are legal adults who could court. James Duggar and Jason Duggar have both been linked to Lauren Caldwell, but neither has made an announcement. Then, there are the twins, Jedidiah and Jeremiah. They are both single as far as anyone knows.

It looks like Justin is the one who is courting, and if that is the case, he is the youngest Duggar child to be involved with someone.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.