Was Counting On renewed or canceled for Season 12 on TLC?

The Counting On Season 11 finale is airing tonight, and already fans are anxious to find out if Season 12 is in the works.

It was proven that the Duggar family can do self-shot footage when needed, and video conference calls are something they have adapted to.

While filming shut down in March for nearly everything, many studios and networks have resumed their regular schedules with specific protocols in place.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Will Season 12 of Counting On happen?

Officially, TLC has not yet renewed Counting On. Based on the most recent courting announcement, though, it is likely that the Duggar family will be back for at least another season.

Not only is Justin Duggar courting Claire Spivey, but there are also two more Duggar grandchildren waiting to be born. Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child in November, and Kendra Caldwell is welcoming her third baby with Joseph Duggar in February 2021.

The odds are in favor of the Duggars continuing to grace the TLC network for at least one more season, if not several more. They typically don’t announce a show’s return until a premiere date is available.

What is the timeline for Counting On?

With the filming restrictions being lifted, and protocols in place to be able to resume semi-normal activity, it is likely that the Counting On family will be filming soon if they haven’t started already.

Season 11 was filmed last fall and winter. There was even some footage from when COVID began to affect everyone. Duggars in quarantine was one of the specials they aired along with the season.

Viewers saw the girls making masks, social distancing when celebrating occasions, and a few out of the norm activities from the family. It has been almost a full year since Season 11 began filming, which means the next season could be just around the corner.

As far as when Counting On will return, that remains to be seen. It looks like there could be a new season as early as the beginning of 2021 if things were timed right, however, it is more likely that the next installment will arrive in the spring of 2021.

With the new courtship and more babies arriving, the Duggars are busier than ever. They are remaining active on social media and are continuing to live their lives in the new world since COVID hit the country.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.