Jinger Duggar details routine while giving 24-week pregnancy update

Jinger Duggar shared a pregnancy update with fans and followers yesterday. She hit the 24-week mark, which is a big milestone, especially after a pregnancy loss.

Next week on Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will be announcing to their family that they are expecting. Unfortunately, that joy was short-lived as she miscarried not long after. Jinger revealed she was expecting again after her loss earlier this year.

How is Jinger Duggar doing now?

At this moment, Jinger Duggar appears to be glowing. She is 24 weeks into her pregnancy, which is considered the viability marker if she ends up going into labor early. There are no indications that the Counting On star will deliver early, but this mark is somewhat of a safety marker for women who experience pregnancy loss.

She revealed that she is reveling in some alone time before her two-year-old, Felicity, wakes up in the morning. It is the time she is spending in God’s word and for prayer. There are also prenatal workouts included in her busy day. Jinger also makes sure to drink plenty of water.

The Counting On star wrote, in part, “Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there.”

When is Jinger Duggar due?

While Jinger’s exact due date is unknown, November 2020 is when the next little Vuolo girl will arrive. She will join a slew of female cousins all born from May 2019 through August 2020. At this point, Jinger Duggar has not revealed what she and Jeremy plan to name their daughter, but it is likely a classic choice.

Earlier this year, Jinger revealed she leaned on Joy-Anna Duggar after finding out she miscarried last fall. Her little sister has experienced pregnancy loss just months before, and it was helpful to have someone to talk to who understood.

Joy-Anna Duggar is set to deliver her rainbow baby this month and Jinger will this November. The two sisters also had their first children in the same year, though Gideon Forsyth and Felicity Vuolo are a couple more months apart than the two new baby girls will be.

It looks like Jinger Duggar is well on her way to her due date. 24 weeks is an exciting milestone, and Counting On fans are looking forward to finding out all about the latest baby girl born to Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.