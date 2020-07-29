Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo called out for ‘using’ Kanye West album for attention

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are being called out for their use of Kanye West during his time of crisis. She shared a photo of her husband working on new episodes for their podcast, Hope We Hold podcast which sparked the controversy.

It is no secret that Jinger and Jeremy are fans of Kanye West. They attended a Sunday Service last fall and shared their support for the rapper, who has seemingly placed his life in Jesus’ hands.

Why are Counting On fans calling out Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

In the photo shared on Instagram by Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo is sitting in front of his laptop. Kanye West’s record was in clear sight. While he didn’t elaborate on which record it was, he did confirm that is was part of Kanye’s work.

From there, things seemed to go downhill. Comments kept coming about Jinger and Jeremy’s support of the rapper. He is clearing having a tough time after a tweet-and-delete spree last week following outrageous revelations about his private life with Kim Kardashian and their daughter, North West.

Some followers accused the couple of using Kanye West’s situation for their gain. The timing of the photo has raised suspicions, especially after all the press he received last week. One fan revealed they lost respect for Jinger and Jeremy because of their choice to listen to and support Kanye.

Other comments about the Kanye West record called Jinger and Jeremy out for their choice in music, “Y’all C’mon with The Kanye Stuff Seriously…”

Another wrote, “Kanye is someone who calls himself Jesus and is the most crazy guy you can follow and like. Maybe it’s time for some research?”

Jinger and Jeremy were accused of using Kanye West’s recent mental health breakdown for clout when another commenter said, ” I agree – Jeremy shouldn’t be using Kanye’s mental health crisis to promote his agenda. Respect his family and give him privacy. Really thoughtless.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo march to a different beat

Things with Jinger and Jeremy have always been different. They are more mainstream than her ultra-conservative parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She wears what she wants and he lived a worldly life before falling in love with her.

They have built their own life, away from the small Arkansas town she grew up in. Jeremy is working as a pastor and is going to school to enrich his life and learn more about what he is preaching.

Filming Counting On is still very much a part of their lives. They have remained on the show, are hosting a podcast now, and gearing up to welcome their second child. Jeremy Vuolo will be talking about his sordid past next week on a new episode, which is something that some viewers have no idea about.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.