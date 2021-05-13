Joy-Anna Duggar called out for having her kids at a building site, not wearing protective gear

Joy-Anna Duggar is catching heat for having her kids at a worksite. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar has found herself on the receiving end of mommy-shamers again.

She often gets called out for things followers think she isn’t doing right or because she does things differently, and this time, it’s right up the same alley.

The Counting On star shared a series of photos of how she and her kids spent the day. They were at a job site with Austin Forsyth, and while Gideon and Evelyn were looking adorable, one follower had some concerns about the safety of the kids.

Counting On fan calls out Joy-Anna Duggar

After putting out a statement regarding her brother Josh Duggar’s arrest and the charges against him, Joy-Anna Duggar also shared some photos of what she and her children have been up to lately.

In a series of photos, Joy-Anna shared that Gideon was in his element as he played on a pile of rocks. She included a photo of Evelyn Mae as well, inside what looks like a play yard while eating snacks. There was also a photo of what was happening around them.

The caption reads, “Gideon is in his element. Evelyn is here for the snacks. And I’m just here to make sure no one gets hurt! [laughing emoji]”

That prompted a follower to ask about safety with the kids and why they weren’t wearing protective gear while on a worksite.

What are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth up to?

There were a lot of questions about whether the couple was building at the worksite. It appeared that both Joy-Anna and Austin were invested in what was happening there.

Austin has been busy with his business, something that is a separate entity from anything Duggar-related. They were also spending time in the Ozarks recently, where his family owns property.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been keeping content fresh on her Instagram. Essentially, for her and Austin, it has been business as usual. They haven’t acknowledged anything with Josh Duggar except for the statement they put out several days after he was arrested and charged. Aside from that, they are continuing with their lives, including not limiting comments on their posts.

Should Counting On return, it is likely they have filmed segments already or plan to pending the future of the show. There was speculation that she and Austin may have wanted to walk away, but they did take part in the most recent season, which ended in August 2020.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar is keeping fans updated on her life with her children and tuning out the other noise happening in her family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.