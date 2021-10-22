Gracie Duggar reunited with her BFF Layla Stewart as John-David and Abbie attend Bates wedding

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are attending the Bates wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Gracie Duggar has a best friend.

The two little girls met back up ahead of Nathan Bates’ wedding. He is tying the knot with Ester Keyes, and several Duggar family members are in attendance. And, of course, the Bates siblings are along for the ride too.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are in Pennslyvania for the wedding, and they brought Gracie along for the ride. It was there she met up with Carlin Bates’ little girl, Layla Stewart.

Gracie Duggar and Layla Stewart are adorable BFFs

The Duggar family and the Bates family have been friends for years. They often appeared on TV together, and even now, there are often social media posts that feature siblings from both families.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed they were heading to Nathan Bates’ wedding yesterday, but without their kids. John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett must have arrived around the same time as the photo of Gracie Duggar and Layla Stewart was shared.

Carlin Bates and Joy-Anna are BFFs, but it looks like Layla and Gracie are the new generation of friends. It makes sense, especially since Joy-Anna and Abbie Grace are close too. The sisters-in-law often hang out, especially when their husbands are out of town.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Gracie Duggar is a Counting On fan-favorite

While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have over 20 grandchildren, Gracie Duggar is always in the spotlight. Counting On fans gush over her any chance they get, and there are rarely any negative comments on the posts shared by John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

She didn’t grow up on the reality TV shows, but she did get a birth special, and Counting On viewers did get to see Abbie carry her as she was pregnant with several of her sisters-in-law at the same time. Gracie has a special relationship with her Aunt Jana Duggar, who also shares photos of the baby girl when she is watching her.

Any time Abbie shares a new post, the comment section is flooded with how cute Gracie is and how much she looks like her mom. Currently, Abbie is sharing details about her Poshmark closet and partnerships on her Instagram. There were also photos from the pumpkin patch, which sparked speculation Abbie may be expecting her second child.

This weekend, Gracie Duggar will be living her best life with her BFF, Layla Stewart.