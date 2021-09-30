Is Abbie Grace Burnett pregnant? Here’s why Counting On fans think she is

Abbie Grace Burnett may be expecting another little one. Pic credit: TLC

Abbie Grace Burnett spent some time with her sister-in-law Joy-Anna Duggar at the pumpkin patch.

The two women have a special bond, and hanging out together is something they enjoy.

In one of the photos shared by both women, Counting On followers think they have spotted a baby bump. Could Abbie be expecting her second child?

Counting On fans think Abbie Grace Burnett is pregnant

Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett took their kids to a pumpkin patch. It is officially fall, and the Duggar women are ready to enjoy all of the moments.

One of the photos shared was of the sisters-in-law and a friend, and a few Counting On fans thought they noticed a baby bump on Abbie.

“Beautiful pictures!! Abbie is expecting!!” wrote one of Joy-Anna’s followers.

Another one said, “looks like a little bump.”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

It looks like it may have been the way the photo was taken or the position Abbie was standing in. Last weekend, Abbie and John-David Duggar took some pictures at a college football game, and she didn’t appear to be pregnant.

The photos Abbie shared from the pumpkin patch don’t sport a baby bump either, but in the full-body image, Gracie is placed awkwardly, so she could have been hiding something.

What is Abbie Grace Burnett doing without Counting On airing?

It seems like not much has changed despite the cancellation of Counting On. Abbie Grace Burnett has been busy doing family things with Gracie and John-David Duggar.

The couple spent some time in Texas last weekend for the football game, and now she is spending time with Joy-Anna Duggar and her niece and nephew. She was also included in the fall family fun photos shared by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of some of the Duggar siblings and their children.

Gracie Duggar is the real star of the family, though. Whenever Abbie shares new photos of her, Counting On fans can’t help but gush over how adorable the blonde little girl is and how much she resembles her mom.

There had been speculation that John-David and Abbie would announce a pregnancy soon, but so far, there hasn’t been any indication that one is coming.

For now, Abbie and John-David are living their best lives with their little girl and enjoying the moments they spend together as a family.