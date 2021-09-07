Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar show new photos of Josh and Anna’s kids in ‘family fun’ post

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared new photos of Josh and Anna’s children. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared some photos of the recent “family fun” they had on their social media.

The family has discussed their attempts to do things as a family with as many siblings as possible. Over the years, they have filmed some of these outings and even took pictures to share with their followers.

This time, though, most of Josh and Anna Duggar’s kids were in the group photo. This is one of their only sightings on social media since Josh was arrested on child pornography charges in April.

Which of Josh and Anna’s children was missing from the photo?

In the group family photo shared by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on social media, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, and Maryella were all pictured.

Mason is the only one not seen in the photo. It is possible he remained with Anna and Josh Duggar, visiting with them at the Reber home where his dad is staying as he awaits trial.

Several of Josh and Anna’s children have been seen with Anna’s family since the April incident. They have not been shared on social media much since then, either. There was one slip up where pictures of the kids in Texas were shared, but they were pulled down quickly.

Is Anna Duggar mad at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

There has been speculation that Anna Duggar was on the outs with her in-laws over Josh’s arrest. She reportedly blamed them for what is happening, and since she hasn’t been seen much, followers believed there was some truth to it.

With all but one of the kids spending time with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, it seems like the fences may have been mended. Anna and Josh lived in a warehouse building on the Duggar property before his arrest. The Reber house isn’t a permanent solution, so at some point, Anna will likely have to return to her home on the Duggar property.

Any day now, Anna Duggar is due to welcome her seventh child with Josh Duggar. They are expecting a little girl. When they revealed the pregnancy, they mentioned the fall of 2021 as when the baby would arrive. Given that Josh’s trial was postponed to the end of November, some thought she would be welcoming the baby girl in September or October. Officially, fall starts on September 22.

Why Mason isn’t present with the rest of his siblings remains a mystery, but it appeared the other five of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children were having fun with their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.