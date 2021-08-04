Anna Duggar practically lives with Josh Duggar, kids spending time with her family

Anna Duggar is standing by Josh Duggar and reportedly spending a lot of time with him. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar is standing by her man.

Duggar followers weren’t shocked to learn she wasn’t leaving Josh Duggar, but details about the amount of time she spends with him are coming to light.

It looks like the mom-of-six is staying at the Reber house more often than not. Speculation that she was away from the Duggar compound was rampant, but nothing had been confirmed. Anna is gearing up to give birth to her seventh child, and spending time with her husband is at the top of her to-do list.

Anna Duggar stays with Josh Duggar at the Reber house

In May, Josh Duggar was released into the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber. They are his third-party custodians and monitor his every move while he remains out on bail.

He is allowed to have unlimited contact with Anna Duggar and his children throughout the duration of his stay with them. According to The Sun, she has practically moved into the Reber home.

A source told The Sun, “Anna is spending most of her time with Josh at the Rebers, and her family have stepped in to help raise all their kids.”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

This coincides with speculation that Anna sent some of her children to stay with her sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller, in Texas.

The source went on to say, “Anna has pretty much moved in, but she’s still not on good terms with Mrs. Reber.”

That contention stems from the court bail hearing where she voiced concerns about Josh Duggar being in her home. Maria told the court there were some worries, and that reportedly didn’t sit well with Anna. Ironically, there was a 9-1-1 call made from the Reber house just days after Josh moved in because of safety concerns.

What’s ahead for Josh and Anna Duggar?

In a few months, Josh and Anna Duggar will welcome their seventh child. It will be a baby girl, as she revealed back in April.

As for Josh and his legal woes, his trial was pushed back from July 2021 to November 30, 2021. Initially, his counsel asked for a delay through February 2022, but November was the compromise.

For now, Anna Duggar is remaining by her husband’s side. It is unclear whether she is feuding with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but not leaving her kids with them does raise some eyebrows.