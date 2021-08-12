Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar call Kendra Caldwell ‘sunshine every day’ as they celebrate her birthday

The Duggars celebrated Kendra Caldwell’s birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a birthday wish for Kendra Caldwell.

They have used their Instagram stories more than the actual social media outlet since Josh Duggar’s arrest in April.

The Duggar daughter-in-law celebrated her 23rd birthday.

Kendra Caldwell gets birthday wishes from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

On their Instagram story for the Duggar family page, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used a photo of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

They wrote, “Happy birthday, Kendra!! You are sunshine every day! [emoji with hearts around it] We love you!!”

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

It was interesting to see the Duggars gush over Kendra amid rumors of a feud between them.

Currently, Joseph Duggar and Kendra are not living in the house they bought from Jim Bob. They have allowed her parents, Christina and Paul Caldwell, to live there. The details about why have not been revealed, though it is speculated that the pastor and his wife had a dispute with Mr. Duggar.

What are Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar up to?

Following the revelation Counting On was canceled, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have kept quiet. The couple has backed off their posting on social media and has only shared a few photos here and there.

Their family of four grew to five when Kendra welcomed her third child, Brooklyn Praise. There was a birth special for the baby girl, which was coupled with Easter. It aired several weeks ahead of the actual holiday and featured some Duggar couples talking with Jim Bob and Michelle about their relationship with God.

It has been over a month since anything new was shared by Kendra or Joseph. They shared a family photo from July, and since then, nothing.

What will happen with the family’s income remains unknown. Joseph Duggar was working while filming, but with a wife and three children, the money from reality TV likely came in handy. It is unclear if he is working with Jim Bob Duggar in some capacity, as that appears to be a trend with the boys in the family.

Followers are still interested in keeping up with Joseph and Kendra, especially to determine how many children the couple will have before they stop. She has been pregnant with her mom twice now. The Caldwells have a large family, but not as big as the Duggars.

The next steps are unknown, but Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell continue to move forward.