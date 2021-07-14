Kendra Caldwell’s mom and dad live in the house she owns with Joseph Duggar

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are taking care of her parents and siblings Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar don’t post much on social media. They share the occasional photos of their children and released a statement about Counting On’s cancellation, but generally, they remain quiet.

There has been speculation that there was some tension between the couple and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and it looks like the reason behind it has been revealed.

Paul and Christina Caldwell and their children used to live in a house owned by the Duggar family. Now, Kendra’s parents are living in the house she owns with Joseph Duggar.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar own the home the Caldwells live in

According to The Sun, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar live on the family property in a log cabin near the big house. Instead of residing in the house they own with their three children, the couple has allowed Christina and Paul Caldwell and their children to live in the home instead.

It was noted that Kendra was spending a lot of time with her parents and siblings recently, and now, it all makes sense. They live in the home she and Joseph own, and she is living on the family property.

The reasoning behind this situation remains unclear. There was an alleged falling out between Paul Caldwell and Jim Bob Duggar, which jeopardized their housing situation. Kendra and Joseph likely swooped in and offered up their home because they could remain on the Duggar property without much hassle.

What’s next for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar?

Following their statement after the cancellation of Counting On, it is unclear what they plan to do.

Joseph Duggar is a licensed real estate agent, which will likely help with their income, but it is unclear if that alone will be enough. After all, the couple has three children already, and it doesn’t appear that they are done welcoming children. In fact, Kendra was compared to Michelle Duggar, leading to speculation Joseph and his wife could have as many children as his parents.

For now, followers will have to wait for updates on social media from the couple. It is unlikely they will be given another reality TV show, but some of the Duggar siblings have been creating content, selling clothing, and have social media influencer careers. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar seem to be taking on the more traditional roles where she raises the kids, and he goes out to work daily.