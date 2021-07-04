Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar speak out following Counting On cancellation


Joe and Kendra in a TLCMe special.
Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell released a statement about Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

It has been a whirlwind week for the Duggar family.

They learned that TLC was canceling Counting On after 11 seasons on the air. The show was born following the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting back in 2015.

Now, the Duggars are once again without a reality TV show.

Since then, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement, and now, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar released their own statement on social media.

What did Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar say?

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were the third couple to address the cancellation of Counting On.

In recent months, they chose to step back from social media and didn’t even acknowledge Josh Duggar’s arrest back in April. The oldest Duggar sibling was arrested on child pornography charges in April.

Aside from Jim Bob and Michelle, only a handful of the sisters talked about it publicly.

Their statement said, in part, “With the recent announcement that this season of life with ‘Counting On’ has come to a close, we want to express our love and gratitude to all of you who have shown us such kindness and support through the years.”

It concluded with, “Thank you for loving and supporting us!”

Statement from Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.
Pic credit: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Without Counting On, what’s next for Joe and Kendra?

It is unclear what lies ahead for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. They hinted at new endeavors, but what that means wasn’t made clear.

The couple is busy with three children, three and under. The reality TV couple welcomed their third child earlier this year. Joe and Kendra named her Brooklyn Praise Duggar, and she appeared on the Counting On special that aired for Easter this spring.

With so much happening within the family, it wasn’t shocking that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell pulled away from social media. Their last post was in June when they celebrated Garrett’s third birthday.

Counting On may be over, but their chance at living a normal and quiet life is gone.

They will be recognized a lot because of the time they spent on the show, and now, they have followers rooting for their happiness and waiting for updates on their growing family.

