Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar address Counting On cancellation days after announcement

Earlier this week, TLC revealed that Counting On was canceled after 11 seasons on the network.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spoke out immediately following the news, and until today, no one else had.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar finally addressed the cancellation of their reality TV show.

What did Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say?

On their blog, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar addressed the cancellation in a lengthy statement.

They said, “It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” their statement began. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!”

Viewers have watched all of the children grow up. Some of them married off and started their own families. In fact, several adult children aren’t married but still took part in the Counting On filming.

Why was Counting On canceled?

The Duggars went on to say, “Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced. We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years.”

Interestingly enough, they addressed the “difficult and painful” moments. They could be referring to the scandals Josh Duggar brought upon the family back in 2015 when it was revealed he had inappropriately touched several of his sisters a decade prior. Following that, it was revealed that he was a part of the Ashley Madison leak.

Most recently, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges in April. He was set to go to trial this month, but it was pushed back to November. The news of Counting On’s cancellation came as a result of the latest scandal.

As for what is next for the Duggar family, they have not revealed what their plans are. They did, however, talk about their gratefulness for the experience.

Jim Bob and Michelle finished the statement by saying, “We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”