Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gush over his ‘birthday buddy’ Fern Seewald

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar got to hold Fern Seewald. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spent time at the hospital with their daughter, Jessa Duggar, after welcoming her fourth child.

This was the 10th girl born in the Duggar family in a row, with the 11th already on the way. Jessa revealed she would have a hospital birth this time around, and it was her first.

She welcomed baby girl Fern Elliana Seewald on July 18, which is also Jim Bob’s birthday.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share photos of Fern

On their social media, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made sure to share photos of themselves with their newest grandchild.

Michelle was there for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald throughout the labor. She was often seen talking in part of the birth story, and she was the one to cut the umbilical cord.

The post’s caption read, “Grandpa and his new birthday buddy! Jessa gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on July 18—our 10th granddaughter in a row!! [double red heart emoji] Our hearts are full! We are so thankful for this precious new little life. Click the link in our bio to see the birth story on Jessa’s YouTube channel!”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Fern is Jim Bob Duggar’s “birthday buddy,” and her big sister, Ivy Jane, is Grandma Mary Duggar’s birthday buddy.

Will the Duggars move to Youtube now?

Putting her birth story on YouTube was a smart move for Jessa Duggar. At the time of writing this, she has almost a half-million viewers in just a couple of hours since it went live.

Without Counting On airing, they have full control over what they share. There are no longer restrictions on who they can film with, and if they want to show Josh Duggar, they can.

It will be interesting to see how many of the Duggar siblings will move to YouTube now. Jessa is active, Jill Duggar uses it quite often, and most recently, Jedidiah Duggar shared his wedding video.

There is a lot of money to be made if they do it right, especially with births, weddings, and courtships. Their videos have hundreds of thousands of views already.

As of now, there is no word whether Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will put together something for their home and the children living with them. They have taken a step back from social media following Josh’s arrest but took time out to celebrate the birth of Fern Seewald.